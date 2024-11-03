Central Elementary School installs Little Free Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Central Elementary School (CES) in Bellows Falls, Vt., is happy and proud to announce that we have installed a Little Free Library in front of the school. As a collaboration between CES teacher Laurie Bolotin; Principal Kerry Kennedy; Rick Schuhmann, head of district custodial staff; and Bellows Falls Union High School, the idea was presented to offer a high school senior an opportunity to do a senior project with a direct, relevant, and community-minded outcome. Elizabeth Anderson, recent BFUHS graduate, rose to the challenge and built the book box that was recently installed in front of the school. Future plans will be to have CES students work with the art teacher Jay Palmisano to decorate the Little Free Library. Children’s books are available for anyone to take, free of charge, with the intention of building literacy and inspiring readers in our community.