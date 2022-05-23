Celebration at Cold Spring Park

WESTON, Vt. – On Sunday, May 29, there will be a reception at 4 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the reconstruction of Weston’s Cold Spring Brook Memorial Park.

The Park was devastated by Tropical Storm Irene, which, in its lower section, unleashed an erosive torrent carving a channel of little stability.

After years of planning, permitting, funding, and execution, the restoration is now complete. That work was directed and overseen by the Weston Conservation Commission and the Weston Community Association. The stream channel has been re-established and the whole area has been landscaped.

The final steps were the planting of 825 daffodil bulbs last fall by the Green Mountain Gardeners, and the recent installation of an informational kiosk designed by Mark Martins and executed by Flying Cow Signs.

Please come and join us; there will be a short informational program at 4:15 p.m. and a duck race and treasure hunt for children, organized by Wilder Memorial Library. But the best reason to come is to enjoy the restored beauty of this pristine treasure.

After the reception, be sure to stroll over to the Green for the Pig Roast and Square Dance at 5 p.m.