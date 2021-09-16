Celebrating Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, Sept. 19-25

REGION – The National Center for Educational Statistics reports that 52 million working-age adults ages 16 to 65 have low literacy skills. Low-literacy is associated with high unemployment, low wages, greater food insecurity, increased homelessness, and lower educational achievement of dependent children. In Vermont, approximately 40,000 adults lack a high school credential.

Vermont Adult Learning helps adult learners, ages 16 and older, acquire reading, writing, math, and computer skills to earn a high school diploma or GED. VAL also offers academic advising and workforce development, linking students to college and continued job training. Services are free.

“As we celebrate National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, it’s important to remember the vast untapped potential these individuals represent,” said Hal Cohen, VAL executive director. “We help students define their educational and career goals, mapping out a path to success.”

VAL’s Mission is to create an innovative, inclusive, and equitable learning environment that provides personalized opportunities for education and career development for Vermont residents by building relationships, strengthening communities, and fostering lifelong learning. Learn more at www.vtadultlearning.org.