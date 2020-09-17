Celebrate reading with 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Stop by the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten meet-up Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Commons on Summer Hill. Catch up outside!

Springfield Town Library’s youth services librarian Michelle Stinson will be at the park to register new families, catch up with current participants, and celebrate all of your reading milestones.

Springfield Town Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is a fun, exciting, and free way to start your child on the path to success. Any child from birth to 5 years can participate. Did you know that reading to your child is one of the most powerful ways to boost their brainpower? The simple and enjoyable act of sharing books helps your child learn pre-reading skills such as understanding the sounds letters make, developing a bigger vocabulary, and building background knowledge – all important skills that help prepare your child for learning to read and entering kindergarten.

The Springfield Town Library 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program offers incentives along your way to reading 1,000 books. Stop by the Commons Sept. 26 to sign up or check in. Rain or shine. Face masks and social distancing are required.