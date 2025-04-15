Celebrate “Almost 420” with beats and eats at The Buddega in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Vermont has approved the opening of more than 100 dispensaries since legalizing recreational use in 2022. To prevent oversaturation of the market, in February 2025 the state’s Cannabis Control Board (CCB) hit pause on accepting applications for new licenses.

Cameron Aldridge, owner of The Buddega, located at 10 Clinton Street in Springfield, said his dispensary received the last license issued by the CCB before the interruption. The shop’s grand opening was held on Jan. 24, and now Aldridge is excitedly planning an “Almost 420” celebration on Saturday, April 19, from 12-5 p.m.

The term “420” is slang for marijuana and its consumption. In cannabis culture, April is a celebrated month, especially April 20, or 4/20. The most ubiquitous 420 origin story gives credit to a group of five high school students from Marin County, Calif., in 1971, who would meet after school at 4:20 p.m., to smoke pot together. They would say “420” to each other as a code. Reportedly, one of those students went on to work as a roadie for Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, and the long-touring jam band helped accelerate the term’s popularity.

The Buddega dispensary is unique in its rare design as a dispensary with a view of the Black River through wide, arch-top windows. Constructed in 1945, the building is home to Maebelline’s, classic hits radio station WCFR, and the Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC). Aldridge bought the building last October and renovated the former conference room space with the help of Bobby Oakes from Oakes and Son Construction. The result is a sleek interior decor with a simplified modern style and Art Deco-inspired design accents. Aldridge has plans to add an outdoor dining deck to the restaurant.

The small shop has a speakeasy-type atmosphere, initiated by the moody mural at the entrance that Aldridge commissioned to set the tone. The 1930s Prohibition-inspired work was painted by artist Brian Wentworth, or @wentpaint.

The Almost 420 event is shaping up to be a festive, five-hour bash. Aldrige wants to celebrate the Springfield community, and let folks know The Buddega is open for business. He plans to offer a limited, barbecue-style menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, and homemade chips from Maebelline’s. Three musical groups will perform in the parking lot on the southeast side of the building; acoustic duo Anthony Funari and Kim Wilcox, of FROMO; Soul Circuit, a band from Sunapee, N.H., that plays rock, blues, and funk; and southern Vermont power trio The What Knots, featuring singer-songwriter Sammy Blanchette on guitar and vocals. The What Knots blend rock, blues, reggae, and funk to create their own style of jam band performance, covering songs from Tom Petty, Bob Marley, and the Grateful Dead.

Guests planning to enter the dispensary must be 21 years or older with a valid ID.