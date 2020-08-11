CCCD summer bulb sale now accepting orders

WALPOLE, N.H. – Thinking about adding some color to your yard or garden? If so, you’ll want to check out the Cheshire County Conservation District’s Summer Bulb Sale. The CCCD is working in partnership with conservation districts across the state to offer a range of summer bulbs at a discount to customers.

Choose from your classic tulips, to hyacinths, daffodils, and even garlic, in quantities of 5, 10, and 25 bulbs. Costs vary, so visit the CCCD’s website to view their pricing, color, and description sheets, or to download an order form: www.cheshireconservation.org/plant-and-seed-sales.

The deadline to submit your order form and payment is Tuesday, Sept. 8. Checks should be made out to “CCCD” and mailed to 11 Industrial Park Dr., Walpole, NH 03608.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCCD will host two outdoor pickup days for customers. All bulb orders will be available for pickup at The Farmers’ Market of Keene either Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 3-6 p.m., or Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Farmers’ Market of Keene in located on Gilbo Avenue across from Lindy’s Diner.

More information can be found online. To request a hard copy order form, contact the Conservation District office at 603-756-2988 x3011 or send an email to lola@cheshireconservation.org.