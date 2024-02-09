WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) is excited to announce the second year of the SNAP Farm Share Program. This program makes community supported agriculture (CSA) farm shares more accessible to community members utilizing SNAP/EBT dollars.

CSA programs are an opportunity for community members to enjoy farm fresh produce, while supporting local agriculture.

What is a CSA? Farmers face many costs in the operation of their farms. Community supported agriculture programs are designed to alleviate the financial burdens of farmers before the season begins. CSA customers provide an upfront cost to reserve a share of the season’s harvest.

The cost of the CSA can be viewed as a deposit for the season. This upfront cost allows farmers to purchase needed seeds, materials, or equipment for the upcoming season, while customers are able to reap this investment by taking home delicious produce once the farm season begins.

Many farms offer half share or full share CSA options. These options vary from farm to farm, but half shares are smaller to feed smaller households, while full shares are designed to feed larger households or households that eat a lot of vegetables.

Some farms offer on-farm pickup days, while others offer delivery. Some farms pre-package their CSA shares for a quick pickup, while others allow customers to pick their own. Pickup days provide a unique experience to see where your food is grown, and interact with other community members, while delivery offers a convenient way to bring produce to your household.

Through purchasing a CSA, you are supporting local agriculture, while also eating delicious, nutritious, and locally grown produce.

How does it work? On Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 12-7 p.m., swipe your EBT card with CCCD staff at the Monadnock Food Co-op Meeting Room in Keene, N.H.

Customers are responsible for paying 25% of the cost of their desired farm share. This 25% can be split up between two payments.

Upon swiping for the 25% of the cost, customers will receive the 25% back in tokens, which can be used at the Farmers Market of Keene this season (tokens never expire). This means you receive a CSA utilizing your SNAP/EBT benefits.

For example, for a $400 CSA share, you swipe $100 from your EBT card. You receive $100 in tokens to be used at the Farmers Market of Keene, and you secure a CSA share for the 2024 season.

Please note that the number of farm shares are limited and are available on a first come first serve basis.

If you are interested in the program but are not available on Feb. 28, contact Amanda Littleton to arrange an alternative time to swipe your EBT card at amanda@cheshireconservation.org, or 603-756-2988, extension 4.

We are excited to offer a limited number of shares at the following farms: Abenaki Springs Farm, Walpole, N.H.; Dog Days Farm, Fitzwilliam, N.H.; Hillside Springs Farm, Westmoreland, N.H.; Hungry Bear Farm, Mason, N.H.; and Stonewall Farm, Keene, N.H.

For more information on CSA pickup and pricing, visit www.cheshireconservation.org/snapshare.

For questions or further information, contact benee@cheshireconservation.org, or 802-518-0993.

The SNAP Farm Share Program is made possible by the support of The New Hampshire Food Bank.