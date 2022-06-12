CCCD celebrates National Pollinator Week

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) invites you to celebrate National Pollinator Week from June 20-26, 2022. National Pollinator Week is an annual opportunity to celebrate pollinators and learn how to support pollinator health in our community.

To kick off the week, the ten N.H. Conservation Districts will be leading a statewide BioBlitz on iNaturalist. A BioBlitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time, while utilizing the observations and identifications of citizen scientists. Citizen scientists are community members who contribute and support research through the collection of observations, identification, and data. Community members of all skill levels can contribute and learn as citizen scientists.

To participate, simply post observations of pollinators via the iNaturalist app, or make identifications on the app. Participants with the most observations per county will receive a prize.

CCCD will also host two events that will be free and open to the public:

Pollinator Palooza, Tuesday, June 21, 1–3 p.m. at Ashuelot River Park, Keene, N.H.

Join us for an afternoon of learning and celebration of pollinators during National Pollinator Week. Learn more from organizations throughout our region, and enjoy games and activities for participants of all ages.

Activities include: a pollinator scavenger hunt, creating your own bee box, painting your own pot for a native plant, and more.

This event is free and open to the public.

Pollinator Week Bloom Tour, Friday, June 24, 4–6 p.m. atDistant Hill Gardens, 507 March Hill Rd., Walpole, N.H.

This event is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation. All donations go toward making Distant Hill Nature Trail more accessible to everyone.

Michael Nerrie, the designer and builder of Distant Hill Gardens, will lead a tour of the gardens highlighting the most pollinator-friendly plants in bloom.

Visitors will be able to see fully grown specimens of many of the trees, shrubs, and perennials that the CCCD offers for sale during their annual fall plant sale. Learn which plants might work in your garden, along with tips on planting, pruning, disease and insect control, and more.

If you have any questions regarding the series or require assistance in registration, please contact info@cheshireconservation.org or 603-756-2988 ext. 3011.