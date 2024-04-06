CCCA Walk and Talk Series covers martens

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The next presentation in the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association’s (CCCA) Walk and Talk Series will take place on Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m., at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main Street in Proctorsville.

Brehan Furfey, a wildlife biologist and leader of the furbearer project at the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, will speak about an animal that lives in our state, is seen only rarely, and that most of us know little about: the marten.

Martens are slender and agile, weasel-like mammals, with bushy tails and large paws featuring partially retractable claws. They inhabit coniferous and northern deciduous forests across the northern hemisphere. Their fur varies from yellowish to dark brown, depending on the species, and was valued by animal trappers for the fur trade.

Furfey will give a synopsis of the biology and history of martens in Vermont, before diving deeper into their conservation success story. The talk will also focus on measures that biologists are taking now, as well as their plans for the future. Come learn more about this beautiful animal.

Refreshments will be served. For more information, please contact Robin Timko at 802-259-2327.