CCCA 2024 Community Calendar on sale

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA) has produced its 2024 Cavendish Community Calendar, which is now on sale. There’s plenty of time before the end of year holidays to buy these beautiful, full-color photographs as gifts and stocking stuffers, but why wait?

Calendars are available for purchase at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, the Golden Stage Inn on Depot Street, or at the Village Clipper on Main Street in Proctorsville, or you can order them through the mail. Our address is P.O. Box 605, Cavendish, VT 05142.

The theme of this year’s calendar is “Cavendish Landscapes,” and it celebrates the variety of landscapes in Cavendish. The photographs were all taken in Cavendish, and were contributed by many residents. Learning about and appreciating our natural environment is the keystone to good stewardship of our environment.

Proceeds from the calendar help keep the CCCA going, so please consider purchasing one for yourself and some for your friends. For more information, or to volunteer with the CCCA, please call Robin at 802-259-2327,or e-mail cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.