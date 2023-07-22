Cavendish Town Wide Tag Sale

CAVENDISH, Vt. – By popular demand, Cavendish will be holding its 13th annual Town Wide Tag Sale on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. We can all use a break, find items we might have lost through the flood, enjoy some good food, and have a sense of normalcy in what is a very abnormal time. Vendors are urged to set up on one of the town greens or along Main Street in order to keep people off the back roads.

The Cavendish Connects Booth, located at the Proctorsville Green Gazebo, will have information for those who have been impacted by the flood, including resource information from Efficiency Vermont.

In the event that the town deems it unsafe to hold this event, we will post information on the Cavendish Facebook page and reschedule, at www.facebook.com/cavendishvt.

If you have questions, please call 802-226-7807 or e-mail cavendishconnects@gmail.com.