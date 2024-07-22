CAVENDISH, Vt. – Hard to believe that this year, the Cavendish Town Wide Tag Sale will be 14 years old. This year’s tag sale takes place on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., throughout Cavendish, along Route 131, both Village Greens and roadways. It will include several estate sales, as well as barbecues at both fire departments. In Cavendish there will be a pork barbecue at the fire house, while Proctorsville Fire Department will be set up on the Proctorsville Town Green with hot dogs and hamburgers.

As we continue to deal with the aftermath of both July and December 2023 floods, we’re offering a special preparedness activity. The Cavendish Connects booth at the gazebo on the Proctorsville Green will have a special table set up so that families can make “Go Kits,” to help them be ready for future emergencies.

For more information on the tag sale, call 802-226-7807 or email cavendishconnects@gmail.com.