CAVENDISH, Vt. – Gardeners from the Cavendish Streetscapes Committee created fresh plantings along the Depot Street Bridge in Proctorsville, surrounding the gazebo and Svec Memorial. Also, thanks to the Cavendish and Proctorsville Fire Departments, flags are flying in both villages.

Excitement is building for the Birds & Blooms fundraiser. If you would like to decorate a birdhouse, you can find a selection at the Village Clipper or have a go at making your own birdhouse or feeder. We can’t wait to share your creative endeavors on Saturday, July 30 at the annual Cavendish Tag Sale.