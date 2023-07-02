Cavendish Streetscapes thanks supporters

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Cavendish Streetscapes is hugely grateful for all the community support received at the annual Birds & Blooms fundraiser. From the beautiful donations of family treasures, to the colorful and original birdhouses, the last-minute provision of shelter at DG Bodyworks, and all the business donations. Thanks go out to 2 Good Eggs, American Meadows, Aubuchon’s, Bellows Falls Country Club, Beth Kurash, Blue Sky, Brewfest, Cafe at Delite, Calcutta’s, CJ Donnell Standing Tree Landscaping, Cristal’s Studio, Depot Street Gallery, Echo Lake Inn, Erskine’s, Fitzgerald’s Property Services, Fox Run, Golf & Ski Warehouse, Goodman’s American Pie, Green Mountain Sugar House, Java Baba, Johnny’s Kitchen, LaValley’s, Ludlow Village Pizza, Miranda Kae, Mr. Darcy’s, Murdoch’s, Off the Rails, Pop’s Biscotti, Ron Brown Woodworks, Runnings, Sam’s Steakhouse, Shaw’s, Singleton’s, Spring Rock Farm, Stone Village Market, Subway, Suzanne Garvey at Mary Davis Real Estate, The Enlightened Gardener, and Wilson Woodworking. Cavendish Streetscapes is a volunteer organization under the umbrella of the Cavendish Conservation and Community Association.