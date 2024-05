CAVENDISH, Vt. – Cavendish Memorial Day activities will take place on Thursday, May 30. At 10 a.m., there will be a program at the Cavendish Town Elementary School in Proctorsville, that will be followed by a parade in Cavendish Village. The parade will stop at the Mill Street Bridge for the tossing of the wreath and remembrance. The parade will then proceed to the Cavendish Village Cemetery. This event is free and open to the public.