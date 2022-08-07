Cavendish Gorge hike

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Once a well-known recreational area on the Black River, the Cavendish Gorge was used for catching salmon by the first peoples. It was also the site of the Fitton Mill in the late 19th century and continues to provide a hydro dam that was built in 1907.

On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Cavendish Historical Society will lead a hike to the Cavendish Gorge. Meet at the Museum at 2 p.m. Wear good shoes, suitable for walking on uneven terrain. In the event of rain or a high heat index, the hike will be rescheduled for Aug. 21 at the same time.

For more information, call 802-226-7808 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com.