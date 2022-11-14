Cavendish Energy Committee seeks interested citizens

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Are you concerned about climate change and how it is affecting our world? Are you interested in seeing more alternative energy generation? Are you uneasy with our aging housing stock and our fossil fuel driven transportation system? If you live in Cavendish, either full or part-time, the Cavendish Energy Committee would like to hear from you.

Established in 2010, the committee works to propose solutions to our problems on a micro-scale – concentrating on what Cavendish and its citizens can do. The committee meets once a month and works on projects all year round. What project interests you? For more information, please visit www.cavendishvt.com/energy-committee or contact Peter LaBelle at peterjlabelle@aol.com. Or, come to a meeting at the town office.