Cavendish Community Fund successful fundraising effort

CAVENDISH, Vt. – On the Friday after Thanksgiving the Cavendish Community Fund held what is hoped to become an annual event. According to fund president Doug McBride, the drawing, held at Crow’s Bakery in Proctorsville, was for several arts prizes and capped off a successful 2020 fundraising effort in the community.

The Community Fund was created in 2007 to enhance the quality of life in Cavendish and has distributed grants each year since then for a variety of programs, projects, and events. Grants are awarded to individuals and organizations that create or sponsor educational, cultural, or artistic ventures in Cavendish, or for projects that otherwise enrich the value of small-town living.

McBride said that this year’s prizes included a woodcarving, stained glass, an oil painting, and fabric arts all created in Cavendish or Proctorsville by local residents. While 2020 was a slow year for any projects in town, the fund was able to assist three projects – the summer concerts, creation of a bicycle path, and beautifying the old garage site. “With money raised this year, we are confident that we can at least help some organizations in 2021,” said McBride.

For more information about the fund or about grants and grant applications, please email Doug McBride at cavendishcommunityfund@gmail.com.