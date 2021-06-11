Cavendish Community Fund awards grants

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community Fund has announced that it awarded three grants to organizations for different programs that will directly benefit Cavendish residents.

The first award was granted to Windsor County Mentors to defray the cost of expanding and growing collaboration with local schools, particularly in Cavendish. WCM’s mission is to create and support mentoring between caring adults and youth to help the youth become confident, contributing community members.

The second grant will cover part of the cost to hold concerts on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville this summer. While the concerts are free to all attendees, there are costs involved and this award will help ensure another successful season.

The third award will help pay for the beautification of Proctorsville by Cavendish Streetscapes. They will install flower boxes on the side rails of the new bridge on Depot Street. It is expected that this grant will have lasting effects since these boxes will hold colorful flower displays for years to come.

The Cavendish Community Fund has awarded grants since 2007 to local groups and individuals for programs of an educational, artistic or cultural nature. The next round of grants will be awarded in the fall and the application deadline will be announced in late summer, although applications will be accepted at any time. For more information on the fund or about applying for a grant, please visit their Facebook page or you can email cavendishcommunityfund@gmail.com.