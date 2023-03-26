Cavendish Community Fund applications for spring 2023

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community Fund has announced that it is now accepting grant applications for spring 2023 awards. The fund has given grants twice each year for the past 16 years. Grants will be awarded for cultural, educational, or artistic programs, projects, or events that benefit the people of Cavendish in some fashion.

The Fund considers applications filed anytime, but will only award spring 2023 grants to those who file by May 1. The next round of grants will be paid in the fall.

This year for the first time anyone can file their application online. Instructions for applying, and online filing can be found at www.CavendishCommunityFund.com. Please click on the Application tab.

Application instructions can also be obtained and applications can be submitted by emailing CavendishCommunityFund@gmail.com or by mailing to the Cavendish Community Fund, P.O. Box 154, Proctorsville, VT 05153.

Projects for which funds are sought must directly benefit the Cavendish community in some way. A panel of local citizens reviews all applications and recommends grant awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. Grants are not expected to exceed $1,000 each and will depend primarily on the number of applications received and the amounts requested.

Past grants have been distributed to schools, churches, libraries, fire departments, and a variety of non-profits in Cavendish. If you have a project to benefit Cavendish and need financing, you can contact the fund to discuss your idea.

For further information on applying, on eligibility, on any other aspect of the grant program, or for help completing an application, please call Douglas McBride at 802-226-7142 or Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.