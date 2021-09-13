Cavendish Community Fund accepting applications for spring 2021 grants

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community Fund has announced that it is now accepting grant applications for fall 2021 awards. The fund will consider applications filed anytime, but will only award grants this fall to those who file by Nov. 1.

Applications can be made by letter that describes the organization that is applying, the project proposed, and the overall budget, including the amount requested. Of utmost importance, the application must also describe how the program, project, or event will specifically benefit the people of Cavendish.

Further information on applying can be obtained by emailing CavendishCommunityFund@gmail.com or by mailing to the Cavendish Community Fund, P.O. Box 154, Proctorsville, VT 05153.

A panel of local citizens reviews all applications and recommends grant awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. Generally, grants are not expected to exceed $1,000 each. Award amounts will depend primarily on the number of applications received and the amounts requested.

Past grants have benefitted Cavendish Streetscapes, Cavendish Elementary School, Stepping Stones Preschool, Proctorsville Fire Department, Cavendish Fletcher Library, Fiber Arts in Vermont, Baptist Church, Community Theater, Episcopal Church, Historical Society, and many more. If you have a project in mind that will benefit Cavendish and you need financing, you can always contact the fund to discuss your idea.

For further information on applying, on eligibility, on any other aspect of the grant program, or for help completing an application, please call Douglas McBride at 802-226-7142 or Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.