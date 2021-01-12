Cavendish calendars looking for photos

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association has produced an annual calendar for almost 20 years showcasing some aspect of rural Cavendish life. Pictures are not taken by professionals, they are taken by your friends and neighbors of Cavendish and Proctorsville people and scenes. The 2022 calendar is already in the works and you can contribute.

The theme for 2022 is Bees and Beekeepers in Cavendish. If you have a photo you would like to submit relating to bees and that was taken in Cavendish, and you are a resident including second homeowners, there are several ways to submit it to CCCA. You can use snail mail by sending it to P.O. Box 605, Cavendish VT 05142, or you can drop it off at Crows Bakery on Depot Street in Proctorsville. Alternatively, you can email it as an attachment to cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.

Submission deadline is April 1, 2021. All photos must be in landscape format. Print photos should be on 8-by-10 inches, non-glossy finish paper; digital photos should be minimum 3MB. All photos become the property of CCCA upon submission. All pictures received will be considered for publication. Actual photos may not be returned and all photos may be used in products created by the CCCA. For more information, please call Robin at 802-226-7736 or email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.