Cavendish calendar voting

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Your friends and neighbors have submitted their photos for the 2025 Cavendish Community Calendar, and now is the time to vote for your favorites.

The calendar is published every year by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.

The photos are on display at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library until July 10. Participation is the hallmark of community, so come cast your vote. This year, anyone who votes will be entered in a raffle for a gift certificate from the Vermont Apple Pie Bakery.

The library is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and can be reached at 802-226-7503.