Cartooning Reconsidered at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m., join James Sturm at the Springfield Town Library for his presentation of Cartooning Reconsidered.

From cave paintings and hieroglyphics to comic books and emojis, the visual expression has been a cornerstone of human communication. With screens in the palms of so many hands, the language of the future will continue to be written in pictures.

In this thought-provoking lecture, James Sturm, the co-founder of the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction, Vt., will explore a brief history of the language and art of comics, and the new ways that cartooning and visual storytelling are changing the world.

This will be a Vermont Humanities Council event hosted by Springfield Town Library.

This program is free, accessible, and open to the public. The Springfield Town Library is located at 43 Main Street, Springfield. For more information, please contact 802-885-3108.