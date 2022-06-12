Carol Bazin retires from Kurn Hattin

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – After 35 years of dedicated service to Kurn Hattin Homes, Mrs. Carol Bazin has retired. Carol and her husband, Real, were local farmers when they were approached with a special opportunity – a farm manager position for Real and a houseparent to the farm boys position for Carol. On April 6, 1987, they began their new lives. Then after three years, she became an assistant residential director.

“We never regretted our decision,” Mrs. Bazin says. “Many changes have occurred over the years, but Kurn Hattin has remained true to its core values – caring for the children and making a difference. Knowing that the work we were doing helped others, teaching children that there is a better way, giving them the tools to make good decisions and take care of themselves, and watching them grow, are what kept us here all these years.”

When asked what she would like to impart on current and future staff, Mrs. Bazin replied, “Be supportive while setting clear limits and holding everyone accountable. Kurn Hattin Homes has expectations and guidelines that need to be followed. They were written and are followed to keep everyone safe and let the children know that we are a staff that cares.”

Many well wishes from staff, alumni, and students were shared to congratulate Mrs. Bazin on her retirement. One of the alumni stated, “You have helped so many children better themselves. Thank you for helping me as a kid. I had difficulty at times and you were always so understanding.” The residential staff gifted Carol two lilac bushes—one to be planted on campus so that she will always be a part of KHH and one to be planted at Carol’s home so that KHH will always be a part of her. Assistant Executive Director, Sue Kessler said, “Carol’s dedication to KHH, her commitment to our children and to our staff have been unwavering through all kinds of challenges. Her impact has been enormous and we are all better from having had the pleasure of knowing and working with her.” Angela Hooper, Class of 1999, who came to speak in person, said, “I will forever be thankful to you and Kurn Hattin. She [Mrs. Bazin] made me feel whole. I was given the chance to have a better life. I didn’t know I would have the opportunity and how grateful I would be.” The children’s choir sang, “You are the Reason” to Mrs. Bazin. The entire farewell ceremony was heartfelt and beautiful.