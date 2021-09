LUDLOW, Vt. – During their Special Selectboard meeting Thursday, Sept. 23, the Ludlow Selectboard approved a motion to schedule a Special Town Informational Meeting and vote on whether to allow cannabis retail sales in town. The informational meeting is set for Monday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Heald Auditorium, with the vote by Australian ballot scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.