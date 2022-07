ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Republican Town Committee will be hosting a candidates’ forum on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Rockingham Meeting House, Rockingham, Vt. Candidates for Congress, Liam Madden and Anya Tynio will be there to answer questions from the public. All are welcome.

For more information, contact Bill Morse at 802-591-1798 or email williammorse42@gmail.com.