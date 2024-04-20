Canadian Polish folk music ensemble Polky at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents Polish folk music made in Canada with Toronto’s Polky, at Next Stage on Saturday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Polky, led by multitalented immigrant female musicians, delights audiences with Eastern European-style traditional vocals, unusual instruments, and energizing performances. Drawing deep inspiration from Poland’s rich cultural tapestry, they push musical boundaries by fearlessly blending Polish traditional music with sounds and rhythms from across the globe.

Polky stands out for its distinctive elements, including the mesmerizing Eastern European-style traditional vocals, and incorporating the “suka,” an ancient lap fiddle reconstructed from historical paintings. Lead singer Ewelina Ferenc earned the prestigious Traditional Singer of The Year title at the 2022 Canadian Folk Music Awards. Marta Solek is an accomplished suka virtuoso who has performed alongside esteemed Polish artists like Same Suki, Maria Pomianowska, and Nikola Kołodziejczyk. Through their performances, Polky introduces Polish culture to North American audiences, embodying the role of cultural ambassadors for Polish modern traditions.

With their infectious charm, captivating performances, and unyielding passion for exploration, Polky is undoubtedly a band that stands apart. Their music is not just a sonic experience, but a celebration of cultural diversity, women empowerment, an invitation to revel in the joy of life, and a reminder that, deep down, we are all connected by the power of music.

Over the past two summers, Polky has grown its Canadian touring radius, performing at 11 summer festivals across the country, ranging from Vancouver Island MusicFest 2023 and Regina Folk Festival 2023, to Sunfest 2022 and Stan Rogers Folk Festival 2022, while being recognized as official showcasing artists at Folk Music Ontario, Folk Alliance International, APAP, Your Roots Are Showing, and Mundial Montreal, effectively promoting Polish and Eastern European folk traditions. Their 2018 EP, titled “Immigration,” drew inspiration from various sources, such as Polish traditional music hailing from the Mazovia region, and Polish mountains and themes of immigration to Canada. Interestingly, even Led Zeppelin played a role in their creative influences. Their debut album, “Songs From Home” (2020), received praise from Songlines Magazine for its captivatingly dynamic essence. It encapsulates the spirit of the multicultural city of Toronto, and reflects the band’s deep-rooted Polish heritage. Notably, this album’s excellence led to its nomination in three categories at the Canadian Folk Music Awards 2022, ultimately clinching the Traditional Singer of The Year Award for the talented Ewelina Ferenc.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit www.nextstagearts.org.