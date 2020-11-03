Call to businesses with Springfield’s Holiday Local Loyalty program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce Springfield’s third annual Holiday Local Loyalty Program. The chamber is working in collaboration with area merchants to bring this fun and rewarding opportunity to the community again this year. The aim is to unite local businesses to cooperatively cross-promote the wonderful products and services available in the Springfield region and encourage shoppers to keep their dollars local this holiday season.

The program will kick off on Plaid Friday, Nov. 27 and will run through Dec. 31. Each participating business will feature a raffle prize, and shoppers will have the chance to enter the raffles through a Local Loyalty stamp card process. The stamp cards will be available and valid at all participating businesses, so the more money folks spend in these local establishments, the more they’ll increase their chances of winning one of the raffles. Once shoppers fill a $100 card, they can enter it into the raffle of their choice. In January, each business will draw a raffle winner, and the prizes will be awarded accordingly.

The chamber will be promoting the program via website, emails, social media posts, Facebook event, newspapers, etc. All participating businesses are encouraged to also help spread the word. The Local Loyalty program is a fantastic and valuable opportunity. This initiative is a great way to attract an increase in revenue around the holidays and also a fun way to collaborate with other local businesses. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for non-retail businesses that would like to be involved and help support the sustainability of this great program. The deadline to register as a participating business is Nov. 6. The sign up form is available on our website, www.springfieldvt.com.

For more information, email caitlin@springfieldvt.com.