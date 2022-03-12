Call for volunteers to host accomplished international students

REGION – The Program of Academic Exchange is accepting applications to host high-achieving high school exchange students for the 2022-2023 school year.

The PAX scholarship program is exceedingly prestigious, with admission rates lower than acceptance to Harvard. Applicants must have a minimum of three years of English study and undergo rigorous academic and character testing, and a formal interview. PAX alumni currently account for over 550 heads of government around the globe.

Hosts have the opportunity to share their world with these exceptional students, providing them their first taste of maple syrup, the fun that goes along with their first snowfall, or the knowledge to create a better local community through volunteering. Students take this knowledge home and as scholarship program alumni, they help others see the world outside their borders as generous and supportive.

Host families are diverse: there are no prerequisites other than an open mind and enthusiasm to learn about new cultures. Hosts are tasked to provide students with sleeping and study areas, transportation to and from school activities, and access to three meals per day. Students will have full medical insurance and personal spending money. PAX and its partners handle logistics such as visas, travel, and orientation, and provide support for students throughout their stay.

PAX students come from over 70 countries across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Local families are currently hosting students from Spain and Ukraine.

Founded in 1990, PAX is a not-for-profit educational organization. It is one of a select few U.S. Department of State designated Exchange Visitor Programs chosen to participate in its prestigious U.S. government-sponsored YES and FLEX programs, which bring students from countries with predominantly Muslim populations or were formerly under Soviet influence.

For more information on hosting, please contact Kimberly Eckhardt at keckhardt08@gmail.com or 802-824-3792.