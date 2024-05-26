Call for nominations to Okemo Valley TV Board

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Valley TV, the nonprofit community TV station and media center, is accepting nominations to its board of directors in advance of its annual meeting. The election will be held during the annual meeting on Thursday, June 27.

Any resident of Andover, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Reading, or Cavendish who is at least 18 years of age is eligible to serve on the board. Visit the board page on Okemo Valley TV’s website at www.okemovalley.tv/board-directors for more information. Anyone interested in becoming a candidate or nominating someone they know should email executive director Patrick Cody at pcody@okemovalley.tv, or call the station at 802-228-8808.