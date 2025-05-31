Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber at Bandwagon Summer Series

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The Bandwagon Summer Series continues with a genre-defying cosmic voyage led by Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber, landing at West River Park, 333 West River Road, Brattleboro, on Sunday, June 8, at 6 p.m. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org, and as always, kids under 12 get in free.

Founded by the legendary Greg Tate, and rooted in the radical improvisational legacy of Butch Morris, Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber (BSAC) is a sonic adventure machine – blending funk, jazz, rock, hip-hop, and Afro-futurist soundscapes into what Rolling Stone’s David Fricke called a “multiracial jam army” that moves between Miles Davis, King Crimson, and Jimi Hendrix with telepathic ease.

This special Bandwagon performance celebrates BSAC’s 26th year of “never playing anything the same way once,” and continues the legacy of Tate and Morris under the direction of bassist and cofounder Jared Michael Nickerson. The lineup features an electrifying cast of NYC-based musicians including Shelley Nicole, Miss Olithea, Bruce Mack, Lewis “Flip” Barnes, “Moist” Paula Henderson, Leon Gruenbaum, Ben Tyree, and Marque Gilmore tha Inna Most.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets, folding chairs, and an appetite – local favorite Smokin’ Bowls will be serving up hearty fare, and Barr Hill cocktails return to keep the vibes cool. The event also features a dedicated kids’ play area, making it the perfect family-friendly evening of music, food, and community.

The Bandwagon Summer Series, presented by Next Stage Arts, brings live cultural performances to scenic outdoor locations across southern Vermont, from May through September, with a mission to connect communities through diverse, inclusive arts programming.

This performance is funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.