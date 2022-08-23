BRHS Class of 1972 Class reunion

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River High School, Class of ’72 will be celebrating their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Calcuttas Restaurant at Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. The festivities will start with the class enjoying a dinner buffet followed by cocktails and music on the patio. The Class of ’72 would like to invite friends and fellow alumni to join us in the celebration by joining us on the patio at 8 p.m. A number of classmates have committed to attending and they would be delighted to share memories and see old acquaintances.