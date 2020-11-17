BRGNS postpones their Stuff-A-Bus event

LUDLOW, Vt. – Due to growing concerns about Covid-19, Black River Good Neighbor Services has made the difficult decision to postpone its annual Stuff-A-Bus event, which was scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 5. We care very much about our volunteers’ safety and wellbeing and fully realize that their health cannot be compromised. Throughout the state of Vermont large food donation gatherings are been discouraged during this pandemic.

Although we won’t be gathering in person at the Shaw’s parking lot this year, Black River Good Neighbor Services food shelf encourages other ways to support our goal of filling the food shelf for holiday baskets. Checks and cash are always welcomed and may be dropped off at the food shelf or mailed to 37B Main Street, Ludlow, VT 05149.

We believe that with your help we can lessen the impact of coronavirus on our mission by ensuring that no one goes hungry while keeping our staff and volunteers safe. Thank you very much for your support and understanding during this challenging time of our organization and our community as a whole.