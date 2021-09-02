BRGNS offers Back to School Supplies Project

LUDLOW, Vt. – As families of kids prepare to go back to school this year, many will need basic school supplies, shoes, clothing, and snacks. Black River Good Neighbor Services has assisted area families over the years with those supplies and this year is no exception. In keeping with its tradition, the Back to School Supply Project is now under way.

Simple applications are available at the thrift store, food shelf, and on the BRGNS website. Families who have children in school and live in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, or Plymouth are eligible.

There is a great and expanded selection of supplies this year and families are encouraged to apply. Please call 802-228-3663 with questions or to apply.