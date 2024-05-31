BRGNS Memory Cafe

LUDLOW, Vt. – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in the United States, a time to raise awareness about brain-related illnesses and injuries, as well as their causes, treatments, and prevention. Black River Good Neighbor Services recognizes the importance of maintaining optimal brain health and supports those affected by dementia-related illness by hosting a monthly memory cafe.

The program provides a comfortable, safe environment that allows people experiencing memory loss and their loved ones to connect, socialize, and build new support networks. It is held at the United Church of Ludlow, on the second Thursday of each month, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The June 13 memory cafe will focus on long-term care options, Medicare/Medicaid benefits, and related services. There is no cost, and caregivers with or without partners are welcome.

For more details please visit www.alz.org/vermont. For local information regarding the memory cafe, please contact Krey or Vicki at 802-228 3663.