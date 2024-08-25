BRGNS Board of Directors opening

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) has a current opening for a board member residing in Mount Holly or Belmont. The volunteer position prefers some nonprofit experience, and a personal commitment to community service.

Board members dedicate their time and expertise to support BRGNS’ mission and purpose. As a community nonprofit organization, Black River Good Neighbor Services provides confidential, temporary food, clothing, financial, and disaster assistance to those in need, to help them toward self-sufficiency. We serve the towns and villages of Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Mount Holly, Belmont, and Plymouth. For information, please contact Krey Kellington, BRGNS executive director, at 802-228-3663.