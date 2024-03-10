Brendan McNamara joins MOOver board

REGION – Southeast Vermont Transit (SEVT, aka The MOOver) welcomed Brendan McNamara to its board of directors on Feb. 20.

McNamara is the Ludlow municipal manager for the past year. Prior to that, he was town manager in Cavendish for seven years. He lives in Cavendish, and is a member of the Proctorsville Fire Department. He has served on numerous boards, including the Cavendish Selectboard, the Vermont Athletic Directors Association, and the Southern Windsor Solid Waste District.

The MOOver Board is comprised of President Seth Boyd (Stratton), Vice President Jason Rasmussen (Mount Ascutney Regional Planning Commission), Secretary Joel Bluming (Town of Jamaica), Treasurer Randy Capitani (Town of Dover), Chris Company (Windham Regional Commission), Sue Fillion (Town of Brattleboro), and Dan Thoemke (Vail Resorts). Board meetings are the third Wednesday of the month, at 10 a.m., and can be attended online at www.moover.com/meeting-minutes.

The MOOver began service in 1996, and serves 34 towns in Windham and southern Windsor Counties.