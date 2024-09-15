Breeze Thru Agility offers dog agility classes in New Hampshire

SOUTH CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Long-time dog agility instructor Elise Paffrath of Breeze Thru Agility, a Brattleboro, Vt., based business since 1995, is now offering dog agility classes in South Charlestown, N.H.

While many people’s first introduction to agility is often by watching high-level national events on TV, agility training has so much to offer people and their dogs aside from competition.

It is one of the most engaging and fun sports you and your dog can do together. It’s an excellent confidence builder, is mentally and physically challenging, and can’t help but improve the bond between you and your dog.

While learning to do the agility obstacles, handlers will also work on their dog’s focus, responsiveness, and self-control – all good skills for agility and real life.

Breeze Thru Agility classes are small, supportive, and fun. All training is done with positive reinforcement to create the best learning experience possible for both dog and human.

For more information and details about upcoming classes, email BreezeThruAgility@gmail.com, or call 802-463-1084.

You may also check out www.breezethruagility.com, although specific information about the upcoming New Hampshire classes is not yet available on the website.