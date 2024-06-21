BRAM thanks volunteers

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Academy Museum (BRAM) would like to thank the following people for helping us to advance our mission of programming and preservation. Without their support, The Celebration of History event held on June 8 would not have been possible. It is due to fundraising events like this one that we are able to fund our mission goals.

With much gratitude, BRAM Board members would like to thank Shona Trimboli, Rachel Karner, Marcia Dockum, Christa Valente, Jenny Li, Ava Baitz, Corrine and Rich Grant, Heather Leigh Bushey, Melissa Rockwell, Michael Normyle, Ron Bixby, Bruno Brzoza, Cindy Plimpton, Cody Surething, Eugene Dean, Theresa Southworth, Joan Merrill, and the Calvin Coolidge Historic Site for a variety of things, including helping us to set up and take down tents, for painting gorgeous sap buckets for the silent auction, laying bricks, working the varied stations, and loaning us quilts for the show.

Black River High School Alumni Association, our partner in this event, would also like to thank Matthew Cavoto, John Murphy, John and Andrew Taylor, and Jeff and Jeanie Strong for their time and hard work too.

Another shout out goes to Susan Damone Balch for her generous donation of a quilted wall hanging of Phil Carter’s Sugarhouse, which is being used for another BRAM fundraising event, a raffle. In addition, she created a series of wall hangings for the quilt show, and created a step-by-step display of how to make a quilt like hers. We are truly indebted to her for her generosity.

One last heartfelt thank you to the Class of 1964 for their generous donation of $1,500. You can be assured the money will be put to good use.

Weather aside, the event brought in many alumni and first timers who were both thrilled by the event, and the quantity of the museum’s artifacts and the quality of the exhibits. Many stories were told, and a good time was had by those that attended.

If you were unable to attend this year’s event, be sure to attend next year.