BRAM personalized brick fundraiser

LUDLOW, Vt. – Support the Black River Academy Museum (BRAM) and purchase a brick for a loved one, friend or neighbor, someone’s birthday, or in support of a class like “The Class of 87.”

The bricks are personalized by you, and will then be sent to be engraved. They will be positioned in our memorial brick sidewalk.

Bricks can be purchased at the academy building, 14 High Street in Ludlow, or from anyone on the board of trustees: Sue Polender, Heidi Baitz, Sharon Bixby, Paula Ferro, Joyce Washburn, Stephanie Rowe, Frank Ellison, Joan Merrill, Lorraine Hughes, and Joy Donnelly. Or call the museum at 802-228-5050.

Help support the local museum, the alma mater of former President Calvin Coolidge, and pay tribute to a friend or loved one at the same time.