BRAM Block Party

LUDLOW, Vt. – Join us for hot dogs, cotton candy, and ice cream floats at the Black River Academy Museum Block Party, Saturday, July 9, from 5–9 p.m. The rain date will be Saturday, July 16.

The party will take place on Depot Street. There will be live music from 5–7 p.m. in the parking lot, a bike parade from 5:30–6 p.m., square dancing from 7–8:30 p.m. at the town hall, a cornhole contest from 6–7 p.m., and the baking contest results at 8 p.m. at Downtown Grocery. There will also be a jellybean contest, raffles, and games and activities provided for kids in the mini park.