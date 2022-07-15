BRAM awards Frank Dressler Scholarship

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Frank Dressler Scholarship is given in memory of Frank Dressler, Black River High School’s “ultimate fan” for many years. In his retirement, Frank moved to Ludlow and began attending Black River’s home games when he noticed the lights at Dorsey Field. Frank was hooked on the Presidents. Soccer led to basketball, which led to baseball and softball. Home games led to away games, and to friendship and commitment. Frank loved the kids and the sports they played, and the athletes appreciated his ever-present support, honoring him with signed team photos and an honorary BR #1 Fan jacket. If Frank wasn’t in his usual seat, it was for a very good reason, which he was sure to share, just so we knew. An ultimate fan and supporter, in winning seasons, as well as those that were not as successful. Rain or shine, Frank was there to support his team.

Applicants are asked to share their thoughts on what makes an “ultimate fan” and how they have been an “ultimate fan” during their high school career.

These scholarships will be awarded annually to up to two graduating high school seniors who have participated in at least two sports per year while in high school.

These awards are open to residents of Ludlow or Mount Holly for use in any post-secondary institution including college, university, vocational, or trade school.

The official scholarship certificates were presented at the Black River Academy Museum’s Ice Cream Social on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Black River High School Middle School museum exhibit. There were two winners of the Frank Dressler Scholarship this year, each receiving $500 to further their education.

Haley Racicot graduated from Green Mountain High School and plans to attend the University of Vermont in the fall to pursue a degree in Business. In her application essay, she wrote, “A true fan is also passionate and involved in whatever they are supporting. It means showing up to events and always bringing positive energy.” A true fan “shows people that you support them and believe in them, sometimes when they don’t believe in themselves.” “Being a true fan is much like being a best friend.”

Connor Lopiccolo graduated from Mill River Union High School and plans to attend Tennessee Technical University in the fall to pursue a degree in Engineering. In his application essay, he wrote, “Being an ultimate fan is about knowledge of the game and team, loyalty and support for them through everything that can happen in a season, whether it be wins, losses, injuries, good and bad weather, from scrimmage games through the play-offs.” “Being a dedicated and excited student, friend, and teammate is how I have been an ultimate fan through high school.”

Those wishing to make a contribution to the Frank Dressler Scholarship Fund are encouraged. Donations made out to “BRAM” may be sent to: Frank Dressler Scholarship Fund c/o Black River Academy Museum, PO Box 73, Ludlow, VT 05149.