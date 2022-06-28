Bradley Litchfield, 1950-2022 🇺🇸

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Bradley V. Litchfield, 71, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2022 at his home in Perkinsville, Vt. He was born Oct. 30, 1950 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Claude S. and Maxine (Lee) Litchfield. He attended Springfield Schools, graduating from Springfield High School class of 1970. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

On Sept. 4, 1970, he married Bonnie Farrar.

Brad worked as a machinist with the LoveJoy Tool Company in Springfield, Vt. for 15 years. He worked with Great Brook Furniture in North Springfield, Vt., in maintenance with Mt. Ascutney Resort, and later with Imtec in Bellows Falls, Vt.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, carpentry, building homes, and cabinet making.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of Perkinsville, Vt.; son Bradley Litchfield and his wife Melissa; daughter Heidi Mazzeral and her husband Paul; two sisters, Marjorie Fimble and husband Fran, and Brenda Cormier and her husband Ed; six grandchildren, Michaela Shattuck (Chris), Brittany Nelson, Alex Litchfield, Emily Litchfield, Hollee Litchfield, and Jake Litchfield; one great-grandson, Bradly Daniel Millay; and also by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, and siblings, Ray Litchfield, and Barbara Ward.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.