Bookmaking workshop at The Little Art Supply Store

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m., at The Little Art Supply Store in Bellows Falls, there will be a bookmaking workshop offered for teens and adults, “Making and Decorating Unique Folded Books.” This is a chance to create delightful small items for gifts, and to learn how to make simple but elegant small books.

Participants will work with various tools and papers to make two to three small unique books suitable for pocket jotters and notebooks. Basic bookmaking techniques will include working with a variety of papers folded in interesting and varied ways. There will be a rich selection of art materials with which to decorate pages and covers. All will go home with several books they have created, and knowledge of how to continue making books on their own.

No prior bookmaking experience is needed for this workshop. Both beginners to bookmaking and more advanced participants are welcome and will benefit. Teens and adults are welcome. Visit the store’s website at www.littleartsupplystore.com for more information or to register.