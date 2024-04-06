Book Signing at SAHS

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art and Historical Society (SAHS), 65 Route 106, North Springfield, Vt., will host a book signing on Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m. John N. Swanson, retired history teacher at Riverside Middle School and valuable volunteer at SAHS for many years, will present his book “War Tears: A Journey from Vermont to Gettysburg.” Books will be available for purchase, and he will be happy to autograph it for you. For more information, call 802-886-7935, or email sahs@vermontel.net. This program is open to all.