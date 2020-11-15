A book discussion on Sallie Tisdale’s book “Advice for Future Corpses”

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – On Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14, from 5-6:30 p.m., Brattleboro Area Hospice will host a four-week book discussion group. The event will take place via Zoom and is open to Windham County residents. This event is free and open to the public.

“Advice for Future Corpses” author Sallie Tisdale offers a thought provoking, yet practical perspective on death and dying informed by her many years working as a nurse. With more than a decade in palliative care, she provides a frank, direct, and compassionate meditation on the inevitable.

The book discussion group will occur over four consecutive Mondays via Zoom. Space is limited. Please register by calling 802-257-0775 ext. 102 or emailing patty.dunn@brattleborohospice.org. If you are unfamiliar with Zoom, BAH offers phone assistance as needed. Zoom requires computer and internet accessibility.

Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning. BAH is 100% locally funded, provides services free of charge, and is located at 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro. Visit www.brattleborohospice.org.