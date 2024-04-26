Book discussion at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of the short story “Allah Have Mercy” by Mohammed Naseehu Ali, and join the discussion about it on Monday, May 6, at 3 p.m. The story features a 12-year-old boy, Yaro, trying to stay in his Uncle Asama’s good graces. This proves difficult to do, for Asama often flies into unpredictable, violent rages, with Yaro as his target. Will Yaro finally figure out how to please his uncle, or will a concerned adult stand up to Asama and stop the violence?

It’s surprising how many personal connections can be made reading this compact form of literature. Large-print copies are available too. The Rockingham Library will meet on the first Monday of each month to discuss a different short story. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or call the library 802-463-4270.