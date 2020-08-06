Book an in-person visit at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Library is pleased to offer half-hour library visits for library cardholders. To learn more or to book a visit, go to the library’s website, www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or call 802-463-4270.

To keep patrons and staff safe, the visit will be limited to 30 minutes. Masks must be worn at all times by everyone over age 2. Sanitizing hands and social distancing is required. Youth age 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult. Visits aren’t allowed if patrons are sick or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Limited seating is available to avoid congregating. Copier, printer, and limited computer access are available. When possible, please limit the number of household members attending. For safest transactions, use our curbside service and online resources, downloadable ebooks, and audio books.