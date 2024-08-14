Boccaccio’s & Cason’s Corner now offers tanning

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Boccaccio’s & Cason’s Corner, located at 56 Green Street in Bellows Falls, recently renovated and opened a new space in the salon that offers three new tanning beds, and no appointment needed.

“We worked on the renovations for the tanning room, which took about three months to complete, and opened the new room in March,” Boccaccio’s owner Sheila Quelch said in a recent interview. “We are now working towards moving our nails and pedicure services, complete with new nail stations and pedicure chairs, into the tanning area as well, creating more space in the main salon.”

Since purchasing Boccaccio’s four years ago from original owner Lori Brown, Quelch has done a remarkable job to create a new look and atmosphere in the salon, while still maintaining the reputation and solid business foundation that was created by Brown, her former boss of 28 years.

In the wake of the pandemic, Quelch agreed to purchase the Bellows Falls location of Boccaccio’s, when Brown had become concerned about continuing to operate both the Bellows Falls and Springfield locations of her business. Quelch purchased the Bellows Falls location without thinking twice, because she felt an emotional attachment to not only the solon, but also the loyal clientele she has developed over the years.

She proceeded to completely remodeled the entire workspace, including the addition of the Cason’s Corner children’s area, dedicated to helping kids with special needs such as autism, ADHD, and brain injuries.

“We are able to offer a few things in Cason’s Corner, such as quieter hair clippers and hair dryers, a special Mickey Mouse ‘roadster racing chair,’ and some colorful cartoon wall murals that we hope help make the hair cut experience a little easier for children and their parents,” Quelch said. She also said that Cason’s Corner has helped create many new client relationships over the last three years, and that families have driven from all over New England to visit the salon.

Quelch anticipates the remainder of the new tanning space will be completed soon, and in the meantime the tanning beds remain busy. There is also a plan to install a fresh, new business sign in the front of the building, a final touch to cap off the incredible transformation of Boccaccio’s & Cason’s Corner.

Boccaccio’s & Cason’s Corner is located at 56 Green Street in Bellows Falls, and the hours are Monday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The phone number is 802-463-4495, and they are currently accepting new clients.